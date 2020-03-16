City launches fund aiding community during pandemic

article

The CEO of Lending Tree announced they will donate $1 million to a fund that will be set up by the city of Charlotte to assist in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders announced on Monday.

"I live in this city and I'm honored to be a part of this," Lending Tree CEO Doug Lebda said during Monday evening's City Council meeting.

The fund was set up in three days as leaders scurried to come up with a way to help in a time of crisis.

Mayor Vi Lyles said the city will match Lending Tree's offer so that the fund will now launch with $2 million in contributions. City leaders urged other large businesses in the Charlotte metro to step up and help with issues that are certain to rise in the next few months.

The CDC announced on Monday they will give $13.8 million to support the state in its efforts to combat the virus.

A website has been set up to make donations.