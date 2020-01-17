City leaders consider demolishing Discovery Place

article

City leaders are discussing plans to close and possibly demolish a popular children's museum in Uptown.

Discovery Place was built at the corner of N. Tryon and 7th Street in 1981. The museum offers an aquarium, exhibits, hands-on activities and an IMAX theatre for shows.

At a city council retreat, officials discussed using tourism funds to either do a full demolition or a complete rehab of the existing facility.

They have not offered any other comment on the plans.