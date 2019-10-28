City leaders discuss plan to relocate homeless population in Uptown during 2020 RNC

Charlotte community leaders are discussing potential plans surrounding the placement of homeless people in Uptown once the Republican National Convention arrives in 2020.

“Obviously when you have a large-scale event like that with the Republican National Convention, you’re going to have the sitting President who’s going to attend, there become a lot of security issues and areas of [Uptown] that have to be cleared because of security,” the Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter’s Randall Hitt said.

The Queen City is seeing a growing number of homeless people. It’s estimated that there are more than 2,000 people living on the streets.

The shelters are consistently overcrowded and they’re having to turn people away.

“So that’s beginning to be looked at and how would the shelters play a role in making sure that there are places for those folks to go even if we are at capacity,” Hitt said.

CMPD said, while it has empathy for homeless people, it regularly sees drug use, panhandling and littering committed by the population.

“I have to weigh the other side as well, the order of law,” CMPD Central Division Coordinator Russ Faulkenberry said.

CMPD does not keep track of crimes specifically committed by homeless people but said it regularly patrols certain “hot-spot” areas.

It also works with Center City Partners and their community ambassadors to connect homeless people to resources. These community ambassadors circulate Uptown on a regular basis.