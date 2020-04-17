City of Charlotte employees, first responders will receive hazard pay

article

The City of Charlotte will be giving hazard pay to employees who have frequent, direct contact.

The announcement came Friday as the city said they will provide premium pay for the city's first responders and other city employees who have to come in close contact with others.

The premium pay will be five percent over the employee's base pay and will be retroactive to March 26, the effective date of the stay-at-home order for Mecklenburg County.

This increased pay will remain in effect until the stay-at-home order is terminated.