City of Charlotte files to rezone Eastland Mall for new MLS facility

City leaders are giving a better idea of what the new headquarters site will look like for Charlotte's Major League Soccer team.

Wednesday afternoon, the city filed a petition to re-zone the old Eastland Mall. The MLS site would be a mixed-use facility, which the city is hoping will make the area into a destination once again.

The plans detail the sports component of the headquarters and practice facility. They also mention residential, retail and office space components. The site would also have a public park area that could be used for outdoor dining, concerts or festivals.

Aside from bringing some life back to this area, city leaders are hoping it'll spark soccer interest. Community fields are included in the plans, with the potential to play academy soccer out there.

“We want the game of soccer not to just be about the professional team, but about what it is for the community,” Assistant City Manager Tracy Dodson said.

In terms of the residential aspect to the plan, there will likely be a few residential areas with less dense housing on the back of the lot and possibly some higher density housing mixed in with retail or office space closer to Central Avenue.

So, what's next? The rezoning process usually takes four to six months. After the site plan review, there will be a public meeting about the plan.

With a project of this magnitude, city officials say it won't get finished in time for the first Charlotte MLS game, but these plans are certainly a start.