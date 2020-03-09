City of Charlotte Government suspending non-essential travel for employees due to coronavirus

article

Starting Monday, City of Charlotte Government is suspending all non-essential travel by city employees and are sharing with employees the possibility that they may need to be quarantined if they have traveled or travel to a Level 3 country, as identified by the CDC, where there has been significant community spread.

The City of Charlotte has been notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding a Spartanburg County, SC, resident who flew through CLT Airport on his way home from Italy and has since presumptively tested positive.

SOUTH CAROLINA CORONAVIRUS PATIENT FLEW THROUGH CLT AIRPORT

SCDHEC says the resident had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. Airport, therefore, SCDHEC doesn't have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation to identify and plan for any possible city impacts. We have ongoing proactive preparation and mitigation efforts underway to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public."

