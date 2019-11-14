City of Charlotte offers new home buying program for teachers, first responders

If you’re a teacher or first responder and live in the City of Charlotte it is now easier for you to buy your own home. Mayor Vi Lyles announced a first of its kind down payment assistance program that specifically targets first responders and teachers.

"Pricing for houses is a little bit higher. It is difficult if you are on the lower end or entry level position as a first responder,” said Matt Westover, Battalion Chief for the Charlotte Fire Department.

Right now the median home sale price in Charlotte is $237,000.

Mayor Vi Lyles announced a first of its kind initiative to help first responders and teachers buy a home.

The community heroes program will provide up to $30,000 in down payment assistance if a first responder or teacher is making between 80.1% and 110% of the medium area income.

"This allows them to apply and get the assistance that perhaps wasn't available before,” said Mayor Lyles.

First responders and teachers are often just outside the range for most down payment assistance programs. The city of Charlotte now has $500,000 available from a grant via the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta to help fill the gap.

Advertisement

"Our medic, firefighters, police officers, they serve our community and for them to be able to have an affordable home inside Charlotte where the affordability is often out of reach for so many of them, it truly makes a difference,” said Mayor Lyles.

Applications for the program open on November 18. If you think you qualify you can call 704-705-3999 or visit housecharlotteprogram.com.