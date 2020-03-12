Expand / Collapse search

City of Charlotte postpones St. Patrick's Day parade and festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The City of Charlotte has decided to postpone this weekend's St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

The organizers with St. Pats made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying they were informed by city officials that they needed to postpone The 24th Annual Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Charlotte Goes Green Festival to a later date. 

"As always, thank you all for your support. While we are sad to announce the postponement, we want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Please check our website and Facebook page for future announcements," they said. 

The Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade is organized and operated by the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization. The Twenty-Fourth Annual Charlotte Goes Green Festival is produced by Dyer Hart Productions.

