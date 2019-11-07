City working to curb illegal dumping across Charlotte neighborhoods

FOX 46 is getting results for Charlotte neighborhoods that are looking more like dumps as people continue to strew their trash around.

Illegal dumpsites aren't just near interstates where many often see them, they're in neighborhoods as well. FOX 46 has been covering this problem since 2016.

"It's really disgusting to see that. Why would anyone want to come into our neighborhood and tear it down like this,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

Today we visited four dumpsites, that have been the subject of our previous reports, to see if anything has changed.

A site off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road was littered with trash three years ago. Today the county has added more barriers, to keep people out, but some illegal dumping remains.

Dumping was also a problem along June Furr Road in north Charlotte, right in the middle of a neighborhood. Three years later, cameras are installed, and the area looks fairly clean, but when you look just outside camera range, someone dumped used mattresses.

Mecklenburg County has been working to clean up this abandoned neighborhood in west Charlotte where a year and a half ago we found an entire boat.

County leaders say they've had several clean-up efforts and are working with the development owner.

A new app, CLTPlus, allows you to report illegal dumping to have it cleaned up. FOX 46 used the app Thursday to report some of what we found. We’ll keep you updated in the coming days to see if the city comes to pick it up.

