Cleveland County couple honored by Red Cross after saving dad’s life

A Shelby couple is being honored by the Red Cross after their quick thinking saved a man's life.

The Red Cross recognized Andrew and Deann Carey Monday afternoon.

Their dad, Bob, lost consciousness at their home and officials say the couple jumped into action to help.

Andrew is trained in Red Cross first aid, CPR and using AEDs. His dad is grateful the training was put to the test and saved his life.

"I'm extremely proud of him. Even if it hadn't been me I would have been extremely proud of them. And then for the fact that they did it to me and they saved my life this is just a real, incredible honor," Bob said.

Andrew graduated from Gardner-Webb in 2017.