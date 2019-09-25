Clover man charged with sex crimes against multiple children

article

A man has been arrested after being accused of sex crimes with a child in Gaston County, authorities said.

Jose Cerna-Martinez, 74, was taken into custody last week at his home in Clover and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Officials said there were multiple victims and that the victims are now adults. The charges stem from an investigation started by Gaston County Police on September 19th.

The offenses occurred in 1998 and the victims ranged from ages five through nine.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.