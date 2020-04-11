CLT health clinic responds to flawed testing accusation by city health leaders

article

A Charlotte health clinic testing for the coronavirus is addressing concerns over possibly flawed results in response to a statement released by Mecklenburg County health leaders.

"There is at least one non-FDA approved test being used in our community," Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. "It has a very low sensitivity early in the illness which means a higher likelihood of a false negative result. This could increase the risk that an infectious person would spread the disease."

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare on Tuckaseegee Road in northwest Charlotte, says that while the Mecklenburg Health Dept. is not wrong in issuing their statement about possible testing flaws, StarMed has the correct process in place for testing.

Citing South Korea and Germany's mass testing accomplishments, Dr. Piramzadian says they use a combination of rapid serum antibody testing and nasal swabs, but the swabs aren't used on every patient.

"The reason we don’t swab everyone instead of rapid tests is because the entire United States doesn’t have enough swab inventory to do the mass testing that is needed right now, thus we address this by only swabbing recent symptom/high risk individuals."

Swab testing can also be inconclusive and results take 7-10 days.

"McKesson, a national medical supplier, is rolling out their rapid serum antibody test this week. It is rumored these will have the official FDA stamp of approval. StarMed is scheduled to get the first batch of these tests."

While the StarMed tests have not yet been FDA approved, the FDA has given clinics permission to test under the Emergency Use Act.

"We anticipate that in the coming months, the FDA will approve more rapid tests from companies working hard to be a part of the solution across the globe. We are confident that the tests we have already used will eventually be FDA approved. The Abbott test is a fine machine, but from what we’ve seen it won’t be available in the quantity necessary for another few months to do mass testing. • Although there is a charge for our rapid test at this time, we hope that once insurers recognize this test, we will be able to offer it at no charge."