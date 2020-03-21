CLT passenger test positive 'several days' after flight

article

A passenger who flew on a plane through the Charlotte Douglas Airport had coronavirus, American Airlines confirmed with Fox 46 Charlotte on Saturday.

The airline said they were notified on Friday of a passenger who flew several days ago and subsequently tested positive for the virus. AA says the aircraft was cleaned while on the ground in Charlotte but it is unclear if the plane was used for flights during the 'several days' before the airline was made aware of the positive tests.

The airline says they have CDC guidelines and restrictions in place and will continue to follow those until lifted.

Charlotte Medic confirmed with Fox 46 Charlotte that they responded to two calls for service at the airport on Friday night regarding possible COVID-19 patients and that both patients were evaluated and neither patient tested positive.