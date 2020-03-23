CLT women physicians group urges #StayHomeSaveLives

article

A group of several hundred women physicians in Charlotte is putting out an urgent message to residents. Stay home and save lives.

"We are your neighbors, your friends, your wives, your sisters, your mothers, and your daughters," the group said in a video posted on Facebook.

The group includes ER doctors, surgeons, cardiologists, and radiologists, among others.

A collage with images of group members was posted and the group is using #StayHomeSaveLives on social media to get the message out.