Cluster of sharks grow more intense in one spot off Carolinas coast

The gathering of great white sharks off the Carolina coast is growing more pronounced and strange, based on satellite tracking data shared this weekend on social media.

Eight tagged great white sharks were spotted practically on top of each other along the border of North and South Carolina, according to a map posted on Facebook by OCEARCH.

“What do you think could be causing this big gap in where white sharks are pinging right now,” the nonprofit asked in its Facebook post. “There are pings in the Gulf of Mexico and then a big grouping in North Carolina/South Carolina but none in the middle.”

Researchers said they began noticing a convergence of great white sharks off the Carolinas in January, but the group was more spread out at that time.

Now the sharks are exhibiting a clear preference for the same spot near Wilmington, the data shows.

MORE STORIES ON OCEAN LIFE AND ANIMALS FROM FOX 46

Advertisement

OCEARCH says the tagged sharks, ranging in size from 8 feet to nearly 13 feet, represent just a tiny sampling of what is actually off the coast, meaning waters could be full of great white sharks.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit that tags and tracks great white sharks as part of a study to determine where they mate and give birth to their young along the East Coast.