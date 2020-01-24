CMPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in southwest Charlotte shootings

One person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Friday evening, according to CMPD.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Edgegreen Drive for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life threatening injuries.

Minutes later, a call was placed for shots fired in the 200 block of Stone Post Road. Another man was found shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification. Police say the relationship between the two victims is unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area to determine if there are any witnesses to the shootings.

No other information has been released at this time.