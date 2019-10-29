CMPD: 2 found shot at 2 different locations in north Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say two people were found shot in north Charlotte this evening.

Officers are investigating after Medic took the victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was found in the 2100 block of Beatties Ford Road. The other was found in the 1800 block of Maribel Avenue.

Police have set up a perimeter around the 2500 block of LaSallae Street to search for the suspect. No additional information has been released at this time.

