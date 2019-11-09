CMPD: 2 killed in shooting not far from S Meck. HS

Two people are dead following what police are describing as a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday, police say.

Officials responded to calls around 5 a.m. nearby 2700 Lytham Drive in southwest Charlotte to an apparent gunshot wound victim involving multiple victims.

Upon arrival one victim was pronounced dead on scene. the other was taken to Atrium Health CMC where that individual was pronounced dead.

Some witnesses are saying five people were shot total but the Fox 46 newsdesk is working to confirm that.

MAN FATALLY SHOT IN LUXURY UPTOWN HIGH RISE, POLICE SAY

Evidence is still being collected and witnesses continue to be interviewed. A suspect is in custody, police say.

Advertisement

This remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.