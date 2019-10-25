CMPD: 2 shot, 1 killed in north Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in a north Charlotte neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons near Beatties Ford Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound on Custer Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found in the roadway on Catherine Simmons Avenue at Custer Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and collecting evidence.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this breaking story.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Dollar, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.