CMPD addresses officer shortage at press conference

The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department is facing a serious shortage of officers, and FOX 46 is working to find out what they plan to do about it.

Many neighbors are still feeling shaken and unsafe after a Tuesday night shooting off of Beatties Ford Road.

“How safe do I feel? It's open and down and I just don't like violence and there's too much violence going on in this neighborhood,” said Moaes, He says who lives and works in the Metro division.

The Metro division spreads as far west as Ashley and Enderly Park and as far east as Tryon Hills.

“Bad, rough, in my opinion this whole neighborhood needs cleaned up,” Moaes said.

Cleaning up crime has been a challenge for CMPD this year, especially when you throw in a significant spike in homicides and an officer shortage at nearly 200.

“We talk about how the department is working at an 180 officer deficiency,” CMPD spokesperson Rob Tufano said.

Just last week the division lost a few more officers. Two police cruisers were in an accident chasing a shooting suspect's car on Beatties Ford.

POLICE CRUISERS CRASH FOLLOWING GUNFIRE

One of the officers injured saved someone's life earlier in the day. Police say he applied a tourniquet on the victim of a shooting.

“There's no getting around it. The deficient. You have four officers, two from the crime reduction unit, two officers from second shift coming out of the metro division arguably one of our more active divisions that's impact, absolutely impactful,” Tufano said.

Despite the shortage, CMPD tells FOX 46 that residents should be confident police will keep them safe and they have a solution on how to handle the deficit.

“We are going to find creative ways to continue to do that. My other message is we are hiring. We have a 180 officer shortage. We are constantly taking applications the recruitment process and trying to bring in the best and the brightest but people should feel assured that the men and the women of this organization despite being down we are going to find creative ways to keep them safe,” Tufano said.