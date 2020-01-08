CMPD arrests suspect in Christmas Eve murder

article

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Christmas Eve.

Marvin Daniel Staton, 54, has been charged with the murder of 63-year-old George Agee Jr. Police say Staton shot Agee Jr. multiple times just before 9 p.m. in the gas station parking lot in the 1500 block of North Tryon Street.

Detectives say the Agee and Staton got into a fight before the shooting, and that it all stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Information and evidence gathered during the investigation led detectives in identifying Staton as the suspect. Warrants were obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Jan. 9.

Staton has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and vas charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective Fitch, the lead detective assigned to the case or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.