CMPD: Car ran red light before slamming into school bus in west Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police and medics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a school bus in west Charlotte.

Police say there were 3 children on the bus when the collision happened around 4:20 p.m. at West Boulevard and Doctor Carver Road.

Officers say the driver of the car ran a red light, saying the sun was in her eyes, and hit the bus. It's unclear if there will be any charges at this time.

Medic says the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No children were hurt in the accident.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Check back for updates on this story.