CMPD charges teen with woman's murder

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a woman that occurred last month in southwest Charlotte, police said on Wednesday.

Mario Ramirez-Duarte, 19, was taken into custody and is charged in the murder of Shandin Sanchez, 20.

Homicide detectives identified Ramirez-Duarte during the course of its investigation. He faces multiple charges including murder and stealing a motor vehicle.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.