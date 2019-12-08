CMPD Chief Kerr Putney delaying retirement

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney announced that he is delaying his retirement Friday.

Putney says he will be staying on as police chief through the 2020 Republican National Convention.

CMPD CHIEF KERR PUTNEY TO RETIRE IN 2020

“It became a major distraction. I was just trying to do what so many others before me have done, take a break, relax, re-focus and re-engage. Still going to relax, but I'm not going to retire to do so."

Putney says there is still work to be done in Charlotte with the city reaching 103 homicides so far this year.

MORE FROM FOX 46

COMMUNITY REMEMBERS 11-YEAR-OLD BOY HIT, KILLED NEAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

Advertisement