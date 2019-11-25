CMPD Chief Kerr Putney promises solutions as murders, violent crime sweeps city

There have been nearly 100 murders in Charlotte this year. With this scary spike in homicides and violent crimes, neighbors are turning to police, asking what can be done.

FOX 46 sat down with Charlotte Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney. Putney says he's frustrated, but he says he's all about finding solutions, especially when it comes to this year's record-breaking murder rate.

“The way I feel is I’m frustrated and my heart goes out to the victims. Everyone talks about the number, but we talk about the tragic cases individually,” Putney said.

Putney says each homicide in Charlotte takes a little piece of his soul.

“lt’s a human thing, when you have a loss of life it’s a human thing indefinitely especially when you’re talking 18-20-year-olds just grabbing a handgun instead of talking it out.”

Chief Putney doesn't want to talk about the number of homicides in Charlotte, rather more the positive things his department is doing.

"If it were just up to the police, we wouldn't be talking about an increase in violence. Work engaging in the community, the arrests of violent crime offenders, seizing more illegal guns from the streets,” he said.

Advertisement

Putney says he’s proud of his is of his department for what they have accomplished something he says shouldn’t be overlooked: A clearance rate of cases at 80 percent which outpaces the national average of 60 percent. Violent crime arrests are 18 percent. Ten percent more guns are off the streets this year from last. All this while being short 180 officers.

“What do you say to the critics saying ‘it's the police.’ ‘Why aren't the police doing more?’” FOX 46's Brien Blakely asked Putney.

“I've stopped listening to them,” Putney said. “We've got a lot of critics that want to talk but they haven't contributed to the solutions. If you're not about solutions I’m not going to waste my breath talking to you anymore.”

Chief Putney is also calling on local government to invest more in his department and in local community youth organizations that are making a positive impact in Charlotte.

“We save lives that way. That's the thing I want to be our legacy as an organization. That's the thing that matters and that's how you make a city safer for the long run.”

Putney also wants a greater focus on youth in the community as many of this year’s violent crimes have been committed by teens.

“Its’ time for other people to step up and do the work, community members who are going to get involved and making sure we invest in the youth.”

He says the conflict resolution program established under his watch need to be expanded upon.

“My legacy is the next chief needs to continue this work, to celebrate the great work of our officers, keep them motivated to continue that fight.”



