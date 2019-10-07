CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to retire by end of year, sources say

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney is expected to retire by the end of the year, sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte. He will be rehired, however, to help oversee the force while the 2020 Republican National Convention is in town.

Putney will reportedly be out of office by January 2020, take all of February off, then return to begin preparing for the RNC. This means Putney will be eligible to collect retirement pay, plus hire back pay when he rejoins the force, sources say.

He is expected to help in the process of finding a replacement.

Putney began working with the department in 1992 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2007. During that time he worked in patrol, training and special assignments. He was sworn in as chief in June 2015.

As Charlotte's homicide and violent crime rates have risen, Putney has been a vocal figure, pleading with the community--especially young people--to solve issues without the use of guns, and calling for less use of the electronic monitoring program for repeat offenders.

He has also held several "Bridge the Difference" events working to make stronger connections within high-crime communities. The events were all about keeping Charlotte safe ahead of the Republican National Convention in 2020.

