CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to retire in 2020

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney is expected to retire by the end of the year, sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte. He will be rehired, however, to help oversee the force while the 2020 Republican National Convention is in town.

Putney will officially retire on January 1, 2020. He will take off all of February, then return to his role in March begin preparing for the RNC. This means Putney will be eligible to collect retirement pay, plus hire back pay when he rejoins the force, sources say.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus D. Jones will name an interim chief to serve while Putney is on hiatus.

Putney will step down after the RNC and a new permanent replacement will be named at that time. He is expected to help in the hiring process.

“Chief Putney made a commitment to Charlotte to lead our security efforts during the RNC and I know that is important to him,” Jones said. “Because of his experience with the city’s efforts for the DNC in 2012 and his involvement with the current RNC planning, I want him to return and believe this approach gives us the best opportunity to host a more successful RNC for our residents, business community and visitors while also helping Chief Putney meet his personal commitments.”

Putney released a video on Youtube explaining his decision and what the next year will look like for the department.

Advertisement

Putney began working with the department in 1992 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2007. During that time he worked in patrol, training and special assignments. He was sworn in as chief in June 2015.

As Charlotte's homicide and violent crime rates have risen, Putney has been a vocal figure, pleading with the community--especially young people--to solve issues without the use of guns, and calling for less use of the electronic monitoring program for repeat offenders.

He has also held several "Bridge the Difference" events working to make stronger connections within high-crime communities. The events were all about keeping Charlotte safe ahead of the Republican National Convention.

RELATED STORIES: