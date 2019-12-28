CMPD: Child riding bike hit, killed in west Charlotte

article

Police say a child riding his bike was hit and killed in west Charlotte Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Glenwood Drive around 5:40 p.m. where they found the child lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

A witness told police they saw a newer model gray Honda Civic driving west on Glenwood Drive after hitting the bicyclist. The driver was described as a black man, possibly in his 20s. The car was last seen turning onto I-85 with the child's bike still underneath it.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN WEST CHARLOTTE HIT-AND-RUN

At 7:20 p.m., the suspect's mother called police to report that her son had hit the child and wanted to turn himself him. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, was recovered a short time later and was found to contain drug paraphernalia.

Following an investigation, police say the child was riding his bike the road on Glenwood Drive near Hashem Drive. when he was hit.

He was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield and the bicycle got stuck beneath the car. The driver, Rodney Lycurgus McCorkle Jr., traveled a short distance before braking. The boy then fell off the hood of the car into the road and McCorkle drove away with the bike under his car.

Excessive speed and impairment are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash.

McCorkle was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen vehicle.

Police say this is an ongoing, active investigation.