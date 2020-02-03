CMPD community engagement remains top priority, despite being short nearly 200 officers

For the City of Charlotte 2019 was one of the most violent years in the city's history. Homicides alone were up 90 percent. CMPD allowed FOX 46 Charlotte an inside look at policing and how they are fighting crime despite being short nearly 200 officers.

The population in the City of Charlotte is approaching one million. Last year, 108 people were murdered. That’s a number that people who work inside CMPD headquarters Uptown don’t take lightly.

In the Ponderosa neighborhood officers are stepping up patrols, not for crime, but to build stronger relationships with neighbors.

“We work in partnership from a proactive perspective not a reactive perspective,” said President of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, Rickey Hall.

Hall was born and raised just off Morning Drive in Reid Park. Over the years he has witnessed the struggle the neighborhood has faced. When neighbors see officers looking to connect with people, it’s welcomed with open arms.

“Community safety is on everybody’s mind,” said Hall.

Interactions between police and neighbors are considered a crime-fighting tool back at the Westover Division just down the street from the Reid Park neighborhood.

“We are saying that we need help. We can’t do this by ourselves and we need all the entities of the city to come together in order to be successful," said Major Tony Arrington.

Major Arrington is a 20 year veteran of CMPD and now helps lead the community services bureau. She says over the past 3 years CMPD has doubled down on community engagement.

Much of the re-focused effort comes after September 20, 2016. That’s when Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a CMPD officer. Riots injured CMPD officers, businesses uptown were damaged and many in the community questioned the trust of those who wear the badge.

“I do think the riots were an eye-opener for us. I was one of those people who really didn’t think it could happen here. We have been engaged in community policing for decades now. It was like wow. Is this really where we are as a community? And I was really taken back by that,” said Major Arrington.

Last year CMPD hosted 32 of Bridge the Difference events. More than 5,000 people were able to ask direct questions to CMPD Chief Kerr Putney and other top brass. The meetings, a direct result of the riots in 2016.

“The only way to heal is to hear what the community has to say,” said Major Arrington.

CMPD officers say you can also help move things forward. They encourage everyone to visit their local police precinct, especially if there are problems in the neighborhood that CMPD is unaware of.

Citizens in Charlotte can also request a ride-along with an officer. You can find out more here.