CMPD: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Spring Forest Drive just after 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 where they found the body of 79-year-old Curtis Ford inside of a home.

Crime scene investigators responded to process the scene and collect evidence. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no other information has been released at this time.

