CMPD determines 'suspicious package' not a threat, reopen area businesses

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police brought in the Bomb Squad after a 'suspicious package' was reported in southwest Charlotte on Monday.

Officers initially responded to reports of a suspicious device at 9:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 near 9325 Forsyth Park Drive at a business park in Forsyth Park Circle.

Bomb Squad Technicians rendered the device safe, and it was determined to not be incendiary in nature. Detectives with the Arson Unit are conducting an investigation into the origin of the package.

Business offices in the area were temporarily evacuated out of precaution.