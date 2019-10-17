CMPD: Driver hits power pole in northeast Charlotte, flees the scene

article

A road in northeast Charlotte has been shut down after police said a vehicle struck a pole, knocking down power lines, before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers said Pavilion Blvd is currently closed between Oak Leigh and Harris Houston while crews work to repair the downed power lines.

CMPD said there are no injuries to report as the driver fled the scene of the crash.

According to Duke Energy, about 280 people are without power.

This remains an open investigation.