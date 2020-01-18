CMPD, Huntersville PD team up in bust of accused meth dealer

article

A Huntersville man who has been caught in the act on several occasions by police has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, police say.

Dominique Townes, 29, was taken into custody on Friday at 9801 Sam Furr road following a two-month investigation into his deliberate dealings.

He was caught on three separate occasions by police and faces multiple charges including intent to sell and felony possession. CMPD assisted in the capture. When warrants were served for his arrest, multiple guns as well as one pound of marijuana were seized as well.