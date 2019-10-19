CMPD investigating after man shot to death in east Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

Detectives were called to the 1300 block of Kelston Place at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken by friends to an Urgent Care on Albemarle Road. He was then taken to Atrium Health and was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly Detective Lyon, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.