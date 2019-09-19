CMPD investigating after woman shot, killed in north Charlotte

article

A woman is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte, police say.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Fagan Way for a report of shots fired. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

This is Charlotte's 77th homicide of the year. The last one took place just two days ago on Rachel Street in the Druid Hills neighborhood.

