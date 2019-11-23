CMPD investigating fatal crash on WT Harris Blvd

CMPD is investigating what caused a deadly crash Saturday morning at the intersection of WT Harris Boulevard and Sharon Amity Road.

A single vehicle accident occurred around 4 a.m. and left one person dead after it hit a power pole, police say. Duke Power responded as well according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was an adult male and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound WT Harris was closed for a portion of the morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.