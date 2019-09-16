CMPD investigating fatal motorcycle accident

article

CMPD is opening an investigation into a car crash that involved two motorcycles from July 6th after a victim recently succumbed to injuries last week in the hospital.

Officials responded to calls about a three-vehicle accident involving two motorcycles and a Lexus sedan nearby 4500 Sunset Road in north Charlotte around 6 p.m. Both motorcycle riders were tansported to Atrium Health Main and the driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Donald Goodson Jr., 34, was pronounced dead on September 9th as a result of injuries siustained in the accident.

Investigators say the car was pulling out of a convenience store, pulled into another business, and ran into the back of the motorcycles.

Speed is considered to be a factor.