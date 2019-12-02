CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a murder in east Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Barrington Drive Monday evening where one person has been pronounced dead.

No information has been released on the cause of death or if any suspects are in custody. FOX 46 is headed to the scene to learn more.

This is the 103rd homicide in the city this year.

