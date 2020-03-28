CMPD investigating possible organized crime ring linked to multiple murders

A man arrested for the murder of the owner of Brooks Sandwich Shop owner is now charged with the murders of two others.

CMPD tells FOX 46 the motive in these cases appeared to be the same. Detectives are working to unravel what they believe is a criminal enterprise where the motive is robbery but innocent people are being killed.

CMPD charged a third person, Terry Connor Jr., in connection with the January 11 murder of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon. The couple was found shot to death inside a car on Atando Avenue.

"Mr. Connor has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary,” a police spokesperson said.

Police already charged Steven Staples and Connor's brother Everette Connor with the couple’s murder. Detectives don't believe the suspects knew the victims directly but say they were targeted for a robbery.

"These individuals are not participating in a traditional gang like most people would think of but they are certainly unified toward a common goal or towards a common criminal enterprise so in that way they are somewhat functioning as a gang."

Terry Connor was already behind bars, charged for the December murder of Scott Brooks. Detectives say Connor had already been on their radar.

"He does have a criminal history. He was released in September of last year after about six years in prison for an assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. In that case he committed a home invasion and shot two people."

The investigation is ongoing and more suspects could be charged. Police are asking for the public's help urging anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

