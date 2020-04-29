CMPD investigating west Charlotte shooting that left 1 injured

article

CMPD says they're investigating a shooting that left one person injured in west Charlotte.

Detectives were called to the 1400 block of Ashley Drive just after 11 p.m. on April 27.

Upon arrival, they found evidence indicating a shooting had occurred and began speaking with witnesses.

Shortly after receiving the first call for service, officers responded to reports of someone who had been shot less than two miles away near the 2900 block of Marlowe Avenue.

There they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a shooting took place between two groups in the parking lot of the BP Gas Station at 1400 Ashley Drive.

While this shooting was actively taking place, two Allied Special Police officers were pulling into the gas station to get fuel. These two Allied Special Police Officers observed the shooting and discharged their weapons.

Advertisement

The two groups fled the scene. A short time later, a member of one of the groups was located injured from an apparent gunshot wound near the 2900 block of Marlowe Avenue. Neither Allied Special Police officer was injured.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Detective Dollar is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to their website.