CMPD issues new policy with focus on de-escalation tactics

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have put forth a policy on policing with one main focus: De-escalation tactics.

When Chief Kerr Putney announced the new policy he said it’s a working document and it's far from perfect, but he says it’s a way to continue to take steps toward a better department

"I said our goal in every encounter every armed encounter is de-escalation,” Putney said during a Wednesday press conference.

When the call for help goes out, officers must respond, but what they don't know is who or what they'll meet when they get there.

"A gun is a game changer what we're trying to do is get time, cover and distance,” said Putney.

Today CMPD announced that their new policy is primarily focused on de-escalation.

Chief Putney says over the last year officers have had 8-thousand armed encounters with people on the street. In three different incidents, de-escalation wasn't enough to prevent violence. However, Putney says there's no one situation that got them to this point.

"Every single one of them influenced why we're here today,” Putney said.

For the first time in the department's history, de-escalation is being defined: It’s now referred to as “response to resistance” instead of “use of force.”

Community organizations were able to assist with the new police calling it a step in the right direction.

"This has been the first chief that has said it's an open door and that we could come to the table and help change the policy,” Robert Dawkins with Action NC said.

The new policy now offers specific examples to determine when an officer's actions are reasonable and it includes that officers must render aid if they've injured someone.

"All we can do is push for good policy and hold people accountable,” said Dawkins.

“The policy raises the expectation and I have full confidence that we can do that,” Chief Putney said.

The new policy is 14 pages long. You can read it here.



