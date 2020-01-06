CMPD: Man arrested for masturbating in front of woman at Dollar General

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a man was masturbating in front of a woman at a southwest Charlotte Dollar General.

A police report states that on Sunday, Jan. 5, James Bennett, 48, exposed himself and began masturbating in front of a woman at the store at 9118 South Tryon Street.

Police arrived on scene and say Bennett resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal offense.

No other information has been released at this time.