CMPD: Man found shot inside burning car in city's 103rd homicide

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a murder in east Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Barrington Drive around 6:25 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. where one person has been pronounced dead.

Police say upon arrival, officers began performing life-saving measures on a man who was found shot inside of a burning car. Officers say they don’t know if the car was set on fire or if it just exploded from the gunshot.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. His name will be released once his family has been notified.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective M. James, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is the 103rd homicide in the city this year.