CMPD: Man in custody in Georgia charged in South End shooting

Warrants have been issued for a suspect in connection to a shooting in South End that happened last weekend.

Police say Demetrius Shivers-Adams, 23, is charged with the murder of Ronnie Franklin.

The deadly shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the 300 block of West Boulevard near South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced 33-year-old Franklin dead at the scene.

CMPD says the altercation between Franklin and Shivers-Adams began inside of the Bojangles restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot. That's when Shivers-Adams shot Franklin and fled, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage, Shivers-Adams was developed as a suspect. He is currently in custody in Richmond County, Georgia on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.