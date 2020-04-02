Expand / Collapse search

CMPD: Man shot at gas station dies in hospital

FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man was shot and killed at a gas station in the Commonwealth neighborhood near Plaza Midwood. 

Officers were called to the Citgo at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Morningside Drive at 10:14 p.m. for shots fired. 

Upon arrival, they found the male victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  

Police say the unknown suspect(s) left in a vehicle and have not yet been located.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and are continuing to investigate. 