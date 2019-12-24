CMPD: Man shot, killed in north Charlotte when fight turns deadly

article

A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Tryon Street at 8:54 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Medic where he later died.

Detectives say the victim got into a fight at a store with a contracted employee before the shooting. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Officers are continuing to canvass the area to determine if there are any other witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Fitch, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600