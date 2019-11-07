CMPD: Man shot, killed in southwest Charlotte

article

CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle in the Ballantyne area around 3:51 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent trauma inside of a residence. He was pronounced at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Alvin Fletcher, 45. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD ruled this as the 92nd murder of the year.