CMPD: Man shot, killed in University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the University City area.
Officers responded to the scene at University Ridge Drive and Paces Oaks Blvd., just off of East W.T. Harris Blvd., around 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Upon arrival, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, lying beside a vehicle in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Li Y. His family has been notified of his death.
