CMPD: Man shot multiple times near Uptown seriously injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a man is facing life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times.
Officers found the victim in the 900 block of Holland Avenue just outside of Uptown around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by Medic in serious condition.
No suspects have been detained at this time and police have not released any other information.
