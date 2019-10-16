CMPD: Man shot multiple times near Uptown seriously injured

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a man is facing life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times.

Officers found the victim in the 900 block of Holland Avenue just outside of Uptown around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by Medic in serious condition.

No suspects have been detained at this time and police have not released any other information.

LIVE FROM HOLLAND AVENUE

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 46 for more updates.