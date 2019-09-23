CMPD: Man stabbed to death in Uptown

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Uptown Monday.

The call for service came in around 7:19 p.m. as a report of a physical assault. The victim was found in the 700 block of Smith Street at W. 10th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and suspects were involved in a fight when the stabbing occurred, police say.

Homicide detectives say they are continuing to canvass the area to determine if there are any other witnesses. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective McCraw, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.